First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Receives $20.19 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCXXF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FCXXF opened at $11.14 on Thursday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $15.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

