First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:FCRD)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 95.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FCRD stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:FCRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 80.11%. The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

