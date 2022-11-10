First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.
First Majestic Silver Stock Performance
Shares of AG traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $9.40. 192,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,529,222. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.98. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
