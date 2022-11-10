First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AG traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $9.40. 192,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,529,222. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.98. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,164,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,324,000 after buying an additional 2,293,995 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $126,536,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,005,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 740,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after buying an additional 546,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

