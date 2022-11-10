First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 854,200 shares, a growth of 340.8% from the October 15th total of 193,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 771,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

FTGC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.98. 361,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,737. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTGC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,960,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,564,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,695,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,607,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,948 shares in the last quarter.

