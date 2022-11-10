First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Up 876.2% in October

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 876.2% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.16. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,318. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $37.20.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

