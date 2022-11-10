First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Position Increased by Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,857.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,709,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,062,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462,959 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 405.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,726,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,759 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,301,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,486,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 788,579 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,523. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

