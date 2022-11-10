First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Up 286.8% in October

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, a growth of 286.8% from the October 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.98. 73,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,476. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $529,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000.

