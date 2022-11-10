First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Up 286.8% in October

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, a growth of 286.8% from the October 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SDVY traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.98. 73,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,476. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
