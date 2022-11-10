First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the October 15th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 712,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,589,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,742,000 after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 379,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 140,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 112,311 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 34,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 421,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.47. 360,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,029. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $53.66.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

