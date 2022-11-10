Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.5% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 103,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $4.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.18. The stock had a trading volume of 67,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,369. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.92. The company has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.