Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in Five9 by 175.4% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,019,000 after acquiring an additional 778,928 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 662,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,364,000 after purchasing an additional 385,846 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five9 by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,840,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,438,000.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $1,163,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $9,139,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,790 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $53.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

