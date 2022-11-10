Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT Lowered to $33.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

FVRR traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.74. 4,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $197.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fiverr International by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 1,856.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Fiverr International by 26,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

