Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT Lowered to $33.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.
Fiverr International Stock Performance
FVRR traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.74. 4,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $197.22.
About Fiverr International
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.
