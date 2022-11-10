FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Stock Price Up 3.5%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.36 and last traded at $43.23. Approximately 888,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,661,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Trading Up 3.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GUNR. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 17.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

