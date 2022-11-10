Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.25 billion-$4.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average of $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $138.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

About Floor & Decor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.