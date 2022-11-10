Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 17,949 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 108.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,185 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,652 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $685,157,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,834 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $57.13 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.35.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

