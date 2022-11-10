Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 349 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,986 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Capital World Investors increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after buying an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,322,766,000 after purchasing an additional 903,653 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after acquiring an additional 408,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $257.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of PXD stock opened at $241.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.39. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.