Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.7% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 22.1% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,432 shares of company stock valued at $689,162. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSK opened at $169.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.65 and a 200 day moving average of $180.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

