Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $108.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.92. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

