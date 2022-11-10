Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $246.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.80. The stock has a market cap of $179.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

