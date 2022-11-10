Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.