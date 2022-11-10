Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $3.18 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 26.1% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 20.5% in the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 52,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,600,000 after buying an additional 46,233 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 99.2% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 128,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 63,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 1.0 %

T opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

