Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 4,909 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,717,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,168. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average of $79.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

