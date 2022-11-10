Foster & Motley Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,772 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,813,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,818 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.83. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

