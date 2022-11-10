Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.1% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $5,335,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 243,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $47.10. 271,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,073,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $264.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

