Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after buying an additional 412,019 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,220,455,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,667,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,475,000 after purchasing an additional 79,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,011,000 after purchasing an additional 459,442 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 5.2 %

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,137. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.47.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.54.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

