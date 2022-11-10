Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 153.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 5.5 %

Accenture stock traded up $14.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $281.08. The stock had a trading volume of 46,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,474. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $177.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.60 and a 200 day moving average of $285.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

