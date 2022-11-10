Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,800 shares, a growth of 3,123.7% from the October 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,250. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $41.41.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $287,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 4,267.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 456,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 446,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter.

