Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,800 shares, a growth of 3,123.7% from the October 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,250. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $41.41.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
