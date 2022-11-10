Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading Up 3.1%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.00. 71,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 366,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

Frontier Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$424.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 11.01.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

