FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,739,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,967,810.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $94,500.00.
- On Monday, October 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $102,500.00.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $104,500.00.
- On Monday, October 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $95,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $107,000.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $119,500.00.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $181,570.00.
- On Monday, October 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $136,000.00.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $266,280.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $262,920.00.
FTC Solar Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.85.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
