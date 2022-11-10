Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the October 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Up 4.0 %

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,409. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FUPBY. Oddo Bhf upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €42.00 ($42.00) target price for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fuchs Petrolub from €50.00 ($50.00) to €44.00 ($44.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

