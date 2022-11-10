Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNKO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Funko from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Funko Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. Funko has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $491.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,821 shares of company stock worth $1,497,577. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Funko by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 456.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Funko by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after buying an additional 160,283 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

