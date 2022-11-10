FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Beam Therapeutics Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.81) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.93). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.75) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.64) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($7.99) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.83.

BEAM stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $97.70.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 343.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

