FY2022 EPS Estimates for American Homes 4 Rent Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for American Homes 4 Rent in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

AMH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 151.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,309,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,407,000 after purchasing an additional 789,565 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $5,264,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

