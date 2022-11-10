FY2022 EPS Estimates for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $7.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.40. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FMC. Citigroup lifted their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.09.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $125.87 on Tuesday. FMC has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 7.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in FMC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 1.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in FMC by 2.3% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

