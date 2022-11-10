FY2022 EPS Estimates for Verve Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will earn ($3.04) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.21). The consensus estimate for Verve Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.98) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.77) EPS.

VERV has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $19.71 on Thursday. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21).

In other news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $2,120,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,268.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verve Therapeutics news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 97,166 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $3,025,749.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $2,120,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,268.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 485,126 shares of company stock valued at $17,136,933. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,315,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,226,000 after buying an additional 199,869 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,393,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 51.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 899,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 70.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,318,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 954,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after purchasing an additional 915,090 shares during the period. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

