FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Chimerix, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chimerix in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.06). The consensus estimate for Chimerix’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chimerix’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Chimerix had a net margin of 464.75% and a return on equity of 147.04%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CMRX. StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29.

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Chimerix by 49.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 70,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Chimerix by 122.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

