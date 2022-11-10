FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Trinity Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Trinity Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

TRIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

OTCMKTS:TRIN opened at $10.60 on Thursday. Trinity Capital has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $372.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,929.81. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,843.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 50,535 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 668,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 40,323 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $683,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 630,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 53,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

See Also

