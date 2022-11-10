FY2023 EPS Estimates for Primoris Services Co. Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Primoris Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Primoris Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share.

PRIM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

PRIM opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Primoris Services has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.51 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 145,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 335.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

