G999 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,457.61 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $8,457.61 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00087571 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00067943 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001827 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00024180 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005507 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000149 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

