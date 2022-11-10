Game Creek Capital LP Has $403,000 Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Game Creek Capital LP lessened its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in International Paper by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 98,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in International Paper by 61.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 104,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 39,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

Insider Activity

International Paper Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,745. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

