Game Creek Capital LP Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Game Creek Capital LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 3.4% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 49.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 353,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,418,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Cowen upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $151.11. 32,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,078,887. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.56 and a 200 day moving average of $137.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.00 billion, a PE ratio of 121.84, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

