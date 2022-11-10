Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.