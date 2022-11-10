Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.22

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.22 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.26). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 24.35 ($0.28), with a volume of 795,012 shares changing hands.

Gaming Realms Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £73.00 million and a PE ratio of 2,396.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

