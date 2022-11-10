Gartner (NYSE:IT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $341.71

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $341.71 and last traded at $341.10, with a volume of 24686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.73.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.61 and its 200 day moving average is $275.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,626,096.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,264,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,967 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,626,096.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,264,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,688 shares of company stock valued at $10,164,431. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $424,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Gartner by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 653,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,682,000 after buying an additional 331,369 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Gartner by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 17,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

