Gartner (NYSE:IT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $341.71

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $341.71 and last traded at $341.10, with a volume of 24686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.63.
Gartner Stock Up 5.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.61 and its 200 day moving average is $275.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $424,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Gartner by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 653,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,682,000 after buying an additional 331,369 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Gartner by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 17,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gartner (IT)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.