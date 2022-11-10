General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Raised by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 134.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 67.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $252.35. 11,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,135. The stock has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

