General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives $76.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. General Mills has a 1 year low of $61.41 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,172 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

