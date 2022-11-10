Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading Down 7.3%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.82. 10,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 932,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,694,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 387,905 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,915,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,288 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,000,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after buying an additional 273,965 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after buying an additional 1,420,000 shares during the period. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

