GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Down to $14.78

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $14.30. GeoPark shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 290 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of GeoPark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of GeoPark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

GeoPark Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $904.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.25). GeoPark had a negative return on equity of 398.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $311.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GeoPark by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 39,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

See Also

