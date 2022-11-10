Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Trading Up 8.6%

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Rating) shares were up 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 710 ($8.18) and last traded at GBX 710 ($8.18). Approximately 68,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 95,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($7.53).

Georgia Capital Stock Up 8.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.38. The company has a market cap of £318.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 644.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 629.75.

Georgia Capital Company Profile

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

