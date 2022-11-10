Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Down to $5.50

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.33. Gerdau shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 241,831 shares.

Gerdau Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gerdau by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 407,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

