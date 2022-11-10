Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 421.4% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GNGBY traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,786. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.17. Getinge AB has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $658.92 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Getinge AB will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNGBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 331 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

